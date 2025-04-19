A Nationwide Call to Action

Two Lights for Tomorrow is a nationwide initiative to commence the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. Paul Revere’s famous ride occurred on the overnight of April 18-19, 1775. Two Lights for Tomorrow uses the imagery of the Midnight Ride as a uniting call to action for our citizens to celebrate and serve.

Additional information on the national effort is available here.

Connecticut Participants: Two Lights for Tomorrow

Join in a Day of Service

On April 19, 2025, states are promoting a day of service. We encourage towns and organizations to plan service projects that will allow the community to come together For the Common Good.

You can join in on the following projects. Click on the icons on the above map for additional details where available.

The Provisions State – Food Drive at Connecticut’s Old State House

Bring a nonperishable food item to benefit Connecticut Foodshare and receive half-priced admission to the museum.

Spring Cleanup – Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association

Spring Cleanup – Huntington Homestead

Community Cleanup/Earth Day – Town of Bozrah

Spring Cleanup – Town of Redding’s Historic Cemeteries

Spring Cleanup – Town of Canaan (Falls Village) Village Gardeners

Earth Day Celebration/Cleanup – David M. Hunt Library, Falls Village

Non-Perishable Food Drive – Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

Bring a non-perishable food item to benefit Connecticut Foodshare to the Museum and receive 50% off your admission! One non-perishable item = one discounted admission ticket

Attend an Event

Some municipalities & organizations are planning commemorative events around these dates. Details included where available. You can also find events related to this initiative and others on our Community Calendar.